CAN Community Health Announces Youth Initiative

CAN Community Health has announced the creation a new sexually transmitted disease (STD) intervention program for at-risk youth ages 13-21. Through mentoring relationships with adult role models, the initiative aims to provide support and education to youth with risk factors for adverse psychosocial and biomedical outcomes, including social marginalization, victimization, substance abuse, mental health concerns, poverty and persistent homelessness—all of which contribute to elevated risk for HIV, other sexually transmitted infections, and adverse physical and mental health experiences. CAN Community Health aims to provide continuing medical, social and education services for those living with HIV, hepatitis C, STDs and other diseases, and to enhance public awareness about them.