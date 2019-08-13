Allegiant Adds Service to Eight New Cities From Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport

An Allegiant Airlines plane Image: Courtesy Allegiant

Discount carrier Allegiant Airlines has added nonstop service to eight new cities from Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport, beginning in November: Knoxville (Nov. 21), St. Louis (Nov. 15), Des Moines (Nov. 23), Chicago (Nov. 23), Flint (Nov. 24), Fort Wayne (Nov. 24), Louisville (Nov. 25) and South Bend (Nov. 25).The new nonstop routes will operate twice weekly and bring nearly 54,000 passengers to the Sarasota/Bradenton area annually. Flights to Knoxville will be year-round; all others are seasonal.

Allegiant currently offers flights to Syracuse, Harrisburg, Richmond, Columbus, Cleveland, Grand Rapids, Nashville, Asheville, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Indianapolis and Pittsburgh from Sarasota-Bradenton.