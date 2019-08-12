USF Sarasota-Manatee, Manatee County Schools Announce Hiring Agreement

USF Sarasota-Manatee (USFSM) and the School District of Manatee County have approved an agreement that guarantees USFSM elementary education students a teaching job in the district once they graduate.

The program will go into effect this fall and apply to elementary education students who are beginning their final teaching internships in Manatee County schools ahead of graduation in December. Currently, 15 students fall into that category; however, the program will apply to future teaching graduates as well. Students interested in the program will sign contracts with human resources representatives from the Manatee school district to ensure their placement. Once they graduate, and after meeting district criteria, USFSM students will work as long-term substitute teachers until the state issues teaching certificates to allow them to transition to full-time public school teachers.