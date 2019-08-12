Coldwell Banker Names New Assistant Branch Manager

Deborah Tingley Image: Courtesy Photo

Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate has named Deborah Tingley as the new assistant branch manager of the company’s Venice/Englewood office, where she will help lead approximately 100 independent sales associates.

Tingley studied business management at Webber International University. She was most recently a broker-to-broker referral coordinator/relocation specialist for Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate and has experience as a real estate agent. Prior to working in real estate, Tingley served as corporate development director for Family Home Health Services offices, covering Florida, Michigan and Ohio.