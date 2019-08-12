Annual Scallop Search Scheduled for August 24

Sarasota Bay Watch has announced that its annual scallop search will be held on August 24. The annual event helps monitor the number of scallops and clams in Sarasota Bay, gathers general information on the flora and fauna in bay waters, and supports scientific study at the Florida Wildlife Research Institute. Participants are encouraged to sunscreen, hat and sunglasses, mask, snorkel, fins and water shoes. Space is limited to 50 boats, and kayaks are welcome. Interested participants without boats can sign on as crew members and will be equipped, trained on how to search for scallops in seagrass, and placed on a boat, space permitting.