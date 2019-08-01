Your Top 5 Things to Do: Aug. 1-7

Hula hoop master Aleysa Gulevich. Image: Courtesy Circus Arts Conservatory

Thru Aug. 3

Hula hoop master Alesya Gulevich, shown here, is among the international circus stars headlining this popular annual show in the Historic Asolo Theatre, a collaboration between the Circus Arts Conservatory and Ringling Museum. Bonus for ticket-holders: experience The Ringling’s interactive Circus Museum for just an additional $5. Hurry—last show is Saturday.

Aug. 3

Have you checked out CoolToday Park’s Tomahawk Tiki Bar? The new spring training home of the Atlanta Braves (currently wiping up the National League East division) now presents the Bud Light Concert Series, this Saturday night featuring the band #NoFilter.

Aug. 2

This brand-new free monthly film series kicks off Friday night at downtown Venice’s Centennial Park with the popular family film.

Thru Aug. 25

FSU/Asolo Conservatory student Amber McNew stars in this play inspired by the true story of a criminal case of online “gender fraud.” Our own Kay Kipling says it "packs a big punch." Read her review here.

Thru Aug. 25

The Bishop (formerly South Florida Museum) turns our attention to Florida’s beautiful and imperiled native birds, seen through the lens of nature photographer Grant Jeffries.