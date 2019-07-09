First Physicians Group Announces New Lakewood Ranch Facility

A rendering of FPG's new Lakewood Ranch facility. Image: Courtesy Photo

Sarasota Memorial Health Care System and First Physicians Group (FPG) have announced a new FPG Health Care Center at Lorraine Corners in Lakewood Ranch. The facility will include two primary care practices—FPG Pediatrics and FPG Internal Medicine—as well as additional office space for subspecialties. A grand opening event and ribbon cutting is slated for Friday, July 12; the public is invited to tour the new facility, meet the doctors, and enjoy free chair massages, balance screenings, refreshment, a kids' teddy bear clinic and balloon twisting. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m., and the first 100 children to attend will receive free teddy bears at the teddy bear clinic.