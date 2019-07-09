  1. News & City Life
  2. City & Region

Literacy

Local Early Literacy Movement’s Impact Recognized Nationally

The Suncoast Campaign for Grade-Level Reading is one of only five communities to be recognized for its achievement.

By Staff 7/9/2019 at 12:30pm

Image: Shutterstock

The national Campaign for Grade-Level Reading (CGLR) announced that it will recognize the Suncoast Campaign for Grade-Level Reading with Pacesetter Honors for its work in 2018. Pacesetter Honors highlight communities that report making measurable progress on key indicators of early school success. These communities represent innovation, impact and improvement within the Grade Level Reading Network, representing 44 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Alberta, Canada.

The Suncoast Campaign for Grade-Level Reading, which includes Charlotte, DeSoto, Manatee and Sarasota counties, is one of only five Pacesetter communities to be recognized for its achievement across all three of CGLR’s Pacesetter criteria: "Achieving Bigger, Better Outcomes"; "Making Game-Changing Impacts and Fixing the Brakes on Progress"; and "Building CGLR’s Community Learning for Impact & Improvement Platform" (CLIP). The local chapter is supported by a coalition of nonprofits in each of its four counties: United Way of Charlotte County, United Way Suncoast, and the Community Foundation of Sarasota County in Sarasota. Additionally, The Patterson Foundation works to strengthen the impact of the efforts in all four counties. 

Reading proficiency by the end of third grade is a critical milestone toward high school graduation and career success because it marks the transition from “learning to read” to “reading to learn.” National tests show that two-thirds of U.S. fourth-graders (four-fifths of whom are from low-income families) are not reading proficiently. Students who have not mastered reading by that time are more likely to drop out of high school and struggle throughout their lives.

Filed under
Suncoast Campaign for Grade-Level Reading
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Review

Umbrellas 1296 Delivers Affordable Eats in a Fashionable Downtown Space

05/30/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Hot Chicken

Daily Bird Specializes in Ultra-Crunchy Fried Poultry

05/30/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

WEEKLY PLANNER

A French Wine Dinner at Mattison's, a 'Shark Awareness' Party and Other Fun Food and Drink Events

07/10/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Go fish

The Sixth Annual Lionfish Derby Takes Place This Weekend

07/10/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Blender bender

Where to Celebrate National Piña Colada Day in Sarasota

07/10/2019 By Judi Gallagher

Go Fourth

Here's Everything You Can Do in Sarasota on the Fourth of July

07/02/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Arts & Entertainment

Sweet six

Make Your Voice Heard as the City Picks New Roundabout Art

07/10/2019 By Olivia Letts

Hi-Tech

Mote Marine Offers a New Virtual Reality Experience for Guests

07/08/2019 By Olivia Letts

WEEKLY PLANNER

A French Wine Dinner at Mattison's, a 'Shark Awareness' Party and Other Fun Food and Drink Events

07/10/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Go fish

The Sixth Annual Lionfish Derby Takes Place This Weekend

07/10/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Preview

Venice Symphony Announces Its 2019-20 Season

07/08/2019 By Kay Kipling

Weekend Planner

Your Top 6 Things to Do: July 5-10

07/02/2019 By Ilene Denton

Fashion & Shopping

Travel Time

Planning a Vacation? Let These Pieces Do the Heavy Lifting

05/30/2019 By Megan McDonald

Licensed To Grill

Barbecue Must-Haves to Heat Up Your Summer

07/01/2019 By Heather Saba

Treasure Hunter

How to Find Garage Sale Treasures

07/01/2019 By Ilene Denton

Sun-Kissed

How to Prepare Your Skin For a Day at the Beach

06/20/2019 By Hanna Powers

A Collector's Paradise

Where to Find Your New Showpiece: Rum Runner's Antiques

06/10/2019 By Olivia Letts

Bubble bus

The Wandering Whale Offers a Boutique Bar Experience on Wheels

06/10/2019 By Hanna Powers

Home & Real Estate

What Your Money Can Buy

What $9 Million Will Buy You on Longboat Key

07/01/2019 By Staff

Just Add Water

Dive Into These Three Prize-Winning Swimming Pools

07/01/2019 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate

SVN Commercial Advisory Group Hires Gail Bowden as Senior Advisor

07/10/2019 By Staff

Real Estate

Lakewood Ranch Recognized Nationally for “Best Wellness Environment”

07/08/2019 By Ilene Denton

Coming to Lakewood Ranch

Taylor Morrison Announces Plans for 1,750-Home Community in Lakewood Ranch

07/03/2019 By Ilene Denton

Rankings

Coldwell Banker's Roger Pettingell Recognized Among Nation's Top 1,000 Agents by "REAL Trends" Report

07/01/2019 By Staff

News & City Life

Lost World

Remnants of Ancient Civilizations Are Still Around Us, But They’re Vanishing Fast

05/30/2019 By Brad Edmonson

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Unconditional Surrender

05/30/2019 Illustrations by John Pirman

Awards

Ernie Garcia Named to Forbes List of America’s Best-in-State Wealth Advisors

07/10/2019 Photography by Staff

Awards

Anna Maria Oyster Bar Recognized for Community Impact

07/10/2019 By Staff

Go fish

The Sixth Annual Lionfish Derby Takes Place This Weekend

07/10/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Sweet six

Make Your Voice Heard as the City Picks New Roundabout Art

07/10/2019 By Olivia Letts

Travel & Outdoors

Grand Getaways

Grand Florida Hotels

05/27/2019

And They're Off!

Free One-Mile Beach Runs Begin This Month

05/30/2019 By Ilene Denton

Making plans

Mote Celebrates World Oceans Day With a Family-Friendly Festival

06/04/2019 By Hanna Powers

Grand Hotels

The Don CeSar Recalls a Romantic Era

05/27/2019 By Ilene Denton

Grand Hotels

The Breakers Is a Gilded Age Retreat

05/27/2019 By Megan McDonald

Grand Hotels

Luxury and History Collide at Boca Raton Resort & Club

05/27/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Health & Fitness

Fearless Fitness

We Tried It: Yoga With Tigers

05/29/2019 By Olivia Letts

Infectious Diseases

Sarasota County Residents and Visitors Urged to Get Vaccinated Against Measles

06/03/2019 Photography by Staff

WEEKLY PLANNER

A French Wine Dinner at Mattison's, a 'Shark Awareness' Party and Other Fun Food and Drink Events

07/10/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Health

First Physicians Group Announces New Lakewood Ranch Facility

07/09/2019 By Staff

Mental Health

First Step of Sarasota, Coastal Behavioral Healthcare Announce Merger

07/09/2019 By Staff

Twerk it out

We Tried It: Hip Hop Dance Fitness

07/08/2019 By Hanna Powers

Weddings

Bubble bus

The Wandering Whale Offers a Boutique Bar Experience on Wheels

06/10/2019 By Hanna Powers

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Health & Fitness
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Best of Sarasota
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • Subscribe