First Step of Sarasota, Coastal Behavioral Healthcare Announce Merger

First Step of Sarasota and Coastal Behavioral Healthcare have announced a strategic unification of resources to better serve the community.

The nonprofits share a similar focus of providing addiction recovery programs and behavioral health services in Sarasota, Manatee, DeSoto and Charlotte Counties. A new combined organization will offer a regional and collaborative approach, and staff from both organizations will integrate to ensure a better continuum of care for clients. As part of this effort, both organizations are currently undergoing a nine-month process to strategize the allocation of resources in order to create one large organization to consolidate, provide more comprehensive services and improve efficiency.

When staff and resources are integrated, the organization will become the largest nonprofit behavioral healthcare agency in Sarasota County, with a long-term goal of collaborating even further with varied local private and public entities to help combat and treat individuals suffering with addiction and mental health challenges.