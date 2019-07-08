Scholarships
Women’s Resource Center Awards $28,000 in Scholarships to Women Seeking Higher Education
Twenty-eight women received scholarships from individual donors to further their education.
On Sunday, May 19, the Women’s Resource Center (WRC) held a scholarship award ceremony at its Sarasota center, located at 340 S. Tuttle Ave. The 28 scholarship recipients who were selected demonstrated a high level of commitment and determination to meet their educational goals. These women have also agreed to participate in the Women’s Resource Center’s mentorship program, a new initiative to encourage engagement with WRC programs and services throughout these students’ journey to empowerment through education. The assistance provided to these women is made possible by the contributions of individual donors and the WRC's scholarship fund.
The recipients are:
Jean Abrams Academic Scholarship
Sara Johnson
Anne Beckstein Academic Scholarship
Avigayil Klein
Beverly Dennis Academic Scholarship
Natalie French
Entre Nous Academic Scholarship
Eryn LaLonde
Karin’s Causes Academic Scholarship
Tarra Driskell
Linda Mickelberg Memorial Scholarship
Angelina Labadie
Mary Parker Academic Scholarship
Karly Linsberg
Kendra Mingleton
Jeanette Ocasio
Shyla Robinett
Trenise Sutton
Nancy Schlossberg Academic Scholarship
Charlotte Gross
Betty Schoenbaum Family Foundation Scholarship
Odessa Ammons
Shelondo Arroyo
Briana Arthur
Marjorie Bautista
Reesa Bland
Juliana Camara
Stacey Chaisson
Jennifer Chouinard
Felicia Phillips
Jessica Miles
Babe Weiller Memorial Scholarship of the Community Foundation of Sarasota County
Tahmina Amiri
WRC Scholarship Fund
Thelma Upshaw
Antonia Ventura
Krya Waters
Danielle White
Diana Martin