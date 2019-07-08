Venice Symphony Announces Its 2019-20 Season

Venice Symphony music director/conductor Troy Quinn. Image: Courtesy Venice Symphony

The Venice Symphony will kick off its 2019-20 season—the first programmed by its still newish music director/conductor, Troy Quinn—in November with “Bohemian Beethoven,” a celebration of the great Ludwig van’s 250th birthday that delivers his epic Fifth Symphony.

The orchestra will pair that masterwork with another “rock star” piece of music, Queen’s modern-day classic Bohemian Rhapsody. The concerts Nov. 15 and 16 will also feature Dvorak’s Carnival Overture.

The orchestra’s annual holiday concerts, Dec. 20 and 21, team them with the 100-member Key Chorale in a performance offering selections from film faves like Home Alone and Polar Express, along with music from The Nutcracker, and of course, a traditional sing-along.

Then you can take a trip out of this world with “Cosmic Convergence,” Jan. 10 and 11, as the symphony combines music from films like Star Trek and Star Wars with Gustav Holst’s Jupiter (from The Planets) and concludes with Dvorak’s timeless New World Symphony.

Continuing Quinn’s theme of mixing traditional classic with more modern works during a season, audiences will be “Shaken Not Stirred” by the music of James Bond, which means movie theme songs from composers including John Barry, Marvin Hamlisch, Bill Conti, Adele and more, Feb. 7 and 8.

Guest pianist Daniel Lebhardt. Image: Kaupo Kikkas

Guest pianist Daniel Lebhardt appears with the orchestra Feb. 28 and 29, performing Shostakovich’s Piano Concerto No. 2 in F Major in a program that also brings to life the story of star-crossed lovers with Tchaikovsky’s Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture and Bernstein’s overture from West Side Story.

Broadway and recording star Linda Eder makes her first appearance with the symphony March 27 and 28, when she performs songs from the screen and stage. (Eder’s stage roles include leads in Jekyll & Hyde and Svengali.)

Singer Linda Eder Image: Courtesy Venice Symphony

The season, with all concerts at the Venice Performing Arts Center, closes April 24 and 25 with “The Movie Maestro: A Tribute to John Williams” that is bound to touch on Jurassic Park, E.T., Harry Potter and more.

Several of the concerts will feature video montages and visual effects, as Quinn appeals to newer and younger audiences as well as longtime stalwarts. In addition, the symphony plans to present its second annual outdoor concert in May 2020—a partnership with Cool Today Park and the Atlanta Braves.

Free pre-concert Meet the Maestro and Guest Talks are at 6:30 p.m. before evening concerts at VPAC, and 2:30 p.m. before afternoon concerts. For more information and tickets, call 207-8822 or visit the symphony office, 1515 S. Tamiami Trail, Suite 7, Venice. Individual ticket and online sales do not begin until Aug. 26, but in the meantime, for more about the coming season, visit thevenicesymphony.org.