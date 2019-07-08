  1. News & City Life
  2. City & Region

The Bay

The Bay's Next Community Outreach Meeting Takes Place July 10

Attendees will learn about the improved design for the first phase of the 53-acre park, as well as get a preview of the eight-part implementation plan.

By Staff 7/8/2019 at 12:43pm

Image: Courtesy Photo

The Bay invites the public to join the organization for the next in a series of community outreach meetings on July 10. At the meeting, attendees will learn about the improved design for the first phase of the 53-acre park on the downtown bayfront, as well as get a preview of the eight-part implementation plan. To accommodate schedules, one meeting will be held in the afternoon from 1:30-3 p.m., and one in the evening from 5-6:30 p.m. For more information, click here

Filed under
The Bay
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Review

Umbrellas 1296 Delivers Affordable Eats in a Fashionable Downtown Space

05/30/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Hot Chicken

Daily Bird Specializes in Ultra-Crunchy Fried Poultry

05/30/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Go Fourth

Here's Everything You Can Do in Sarasota on the Fourth of July

07/02/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Chocoholic

Banyan Tree Chocolate Wins Award at International Chocolate Salon

07/02/2019 By Staff

Birds of paradise

Five Incredible Roasted Chicken Dishes (And One Excellent Recipe)

07/02/2019 By Judi Gallagher

Garden and Fun

New Sarasota Beer Garden Opens Today

07/02/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Arts & Entertainment

Sounds of Summer

There’s Something New at This Year’s Long-Running Sarasota Music Festival

05/22/2019 By Kay Kipling

Preview

Bradenton Blues Festival Fills Riverwalk Once More This December

06/03/2019 By Kay Kipling

Preview

Venice Symphony Announces Its 2019-20 Season

07/08/2019 By Kay Kipling

Hi-Tech

Mote Marine Offers a New Virtual Reality Experience for Guests

07/08/2019 By Olivia Letts

Weekend Planner

Your Top 6 Things to Do: July 5-10

07/02/2019 By Ilene Denton

Go Fourth

Here's Everything You Can Do in Sarasota on the Fourth of July

07/02/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Fashion & Shopping

Travel Time

Planning a Vacation? Let These Pieces Do the Heavy Lifting

05/30/2019 By Megan McDonald

Shop Talk

Head to Your Favorite Beach With These Fun-in-the-Sun Accessories

04/29/2019 By Megan McDonald

Licensed To Grill

Barbecue Must-Haves to Heat Up Your Summer

07/01/2019 By Heather Saba

Treasure Hunter

How to Find Garage Sale Treasures

07/01/2019 By Ilene Denton

Sun-Kissed

How to Prepare Your Skin For a Day at the Beach

06/20/2019 By Hanna Powers

A Collector's Paradise

Where to Find Your New Showpiece: Rum Runner's Antiques

06/10/2019 By Olivia Letts

Home & Real Estate

Going Modern

How to Rescue an Out-of-Date Home

05/27/2019 By Robert Plunket

What Your Money Can Buy

What $580,000 Can Buy in Bradenton

05/30/2019

Real Estate

Lakewood Ranch Recognized Nationally for “Best Wellness Environment”

07/08/2019 By Ilene Denton

Coming to Lakewood Ranch

Taylor Morrison Announces Plans for 1,750-Home Community in Lakewood Ranch

07/03/2019 By Ilene Denton

Just Add Water

Dive Into These Three Prize-Winning Swimming Pools

07/01/2019 By Ilene Denton

Rankings

Coldwell Banker's Roger Pettingell Recognized Among Nation's Top 1,000 Agents by "REAL Trends" Report

07/01/2019 By Staff

News & City Life

Lost World

Remnants of Ancient Civilizations Are Still Around Us, But They’re Vanishing Fast

05/30/2019 By Brad Edmonson

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Unconditional Surrender

05/30/2019 Illustrations by John Pirman

Conservation

Cornell Lab of Ornithology Awards $20,000 Grant to Conservation Foundation

11:33am By Staff

The Bay

The Bay's Next Community Outreach Meeting Takes Place July 10

07/08/2019 By Staff

New Hires

Cumberland Advisors Adds Two to Staff

07/08/2019 By Staff

Awards

Mote Scientist Honored With Presidential Award

07/08/2019 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Grand Getaways

Grand Florida Hotels

05/27/2019

And They're Off!

Free One-Mile Beach Runs Begin This Month

05/30/2019 By Ilene Denton

Making plans

Mote Celebrates World Oceans Day With a Family-Friendly Festival

06/04/2019 By Hanna Powers

Grand Hotels

The Don CeSar Recalls a Romantic Era

05/27/2019 By Ilene Denton

Grand Hotels

The Breakers Is a Gilded Age Retreat

05/27/2019 By Megan McDonald

Grand Hotels

Luxury and History Collide at Boca Raton Resort & Club

05/27/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Health & Fitness

Fearless Fitness

We Tried It: Yoga With Tigers

05/29/2019 By Olivia Letts

Infectious Diseases

Sarasota County Residents and Visitors Urged to Get Vaccinated Against Measles

06/03/2019 Photography by Staff

Health

First Physicians Group Announces New Lakewood Ranch Facility

12:04pm By Staff

Mental Health

First Step of Sarasota, Coastal Behavioral Healthcare Announce Merger

11:54am By Staff

Twerk it out

We Tried It: Hip Hop Dance Fitness

07/08/2019 By Hanna Powers

New Hires

Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson’s Chooses Program Director

07/02/2019 By Staff

Weddings

Bubble bus

The Wandering Whale Offers a Boutique Bar Experience on Wheels

06/10/2019 By Hanna Powers

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Health & Fitness
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Best of Sarasota
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • Subscribe