  1. News & City Life
  2. City & Region

Parking

New Downtown Parking Program Begins This Week

Forty-three pay stations and 35 traditional pole mount meters are installed in the city's new downtown parking districts.

By Staff 7/8/2019 at 12:07pm

The city's new parking program starts this week.

Image: Shutterstock

Downtown Sarasota's new parking program began Monday, July 8, with the city's Parking Operations Division rolling out the Judicial Parking District, followed by the Downtown Parking District. Thousands of free on-street parking spaces will remain around downtown, and parking at the State Street Garage and Palm Avenue Garage will remain free for two hours. Forty-three pay stations and 35 traditional pole mount meters are installed in the parking districts.  Visitors can pay by credit card, debit card, coins or the ParkMobile app. The machines are the same user-friendly style as those installed earlier this year in the St. Armands Parking District. 

The Judicial Parking District is located at Ringling Boulevard from Washington Boulevard to School Avenue, and Main Street between Washington Boulevard and School Avenue. The rate is $1.50 per hour; hours of enforcement are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Downtown Parking District is located on Main Street  from Washington Boulevard to Gulf Stream Avenue, and Palm Avenue from Ringling Boulevard to Cocoanut Avenue. The rate is $1.50 per hour; hours of enforcement are Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Downtown Parking District also includes the First Street Lot, where there is a fee of $1 per hour from Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The first 10 minutes of paid parking will be complimentary when entering the vehicle license plate number at a nearby pay station. 

A list of frequently asked questions and a map detailing downtown parking is available online at sarasotafl.gov/parking.  Brochures with the map have been provided to downtown merchants for distribution. For more information, visit click here or contact the city's Parking Division office at (941) 954-7057. 

Filed under
parking, parking meters
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Review

Umbrellas 1296 Delivers Affordable Eats in a Fashionable Downtown Space

05/30/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Hot Chicken

Daily Bird Specializes in Ultra-Crunchy Fried Poultry

05/30/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Go Fourth

Here's Everything You Can Do in Sarasota on the Fourth of July

07/02/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Chocoholic

Banyan Tree Chocolate Wins Award at International Chocolate Salon

07/02/2019 By Staff

Birds of paradise

Five Incredible Roasted Chicken Dishes (And One Excellent Recipe)

07/02/2019 By Judi Gallagher

Garden and Fun

New Sarasota Beer Garden Opens Today

07/02/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Arts & Entertainment

Sounds of Summer

There’s Something New at This Year’s Long-Running Sarasota Music Festival

05/22/2019 By Kay Kipling

Preview

Bradenton Blues Festival Fills Riverwalk Once More This December

06/03/2019 By Kay Kipling

Preview

Venice Symphony Announces Its 2019-20 Season

07/08/2019 By Kay Kipling

Hi-Tech

Mote Marine Offers a New Virtual Reality Experience for Guests

07/08/2019 By Olivia Letts

Weekend Planner

Your Top 6 Things to Do: July 5-10

07/02/2019 By Ilene Denton

Go Fourth

Here's Everything You Can Do in Sarasota on the Fourth of July

07/02/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Fashion & Shopping

Travel Time

Planning a Vacation? Let These Pieces Do the Heavy Lifting

05/30/2019 By Megan McDonald

Shop Talk

Head to Your Favorite Beach With These Fun-in-the-Sun Accessories

04/29/2019 By Megan McDonald

Licensed To Grill

Barbecue Must-Haves to Heat Up Your Summer

07/01/2019 By Heather Saba

Treasure Hunter

How to Find Garage Sale Treasures

07/01/2019 By Ilene Denton

Sun-Kissed

How to Prepare Your Skin For a Day at the Beach

06/20/2019 By Hanna Powers

A Collector's Paradise

Where to Find Your New Showpiece: Rum Runner's Antiques

06/10/2019 By Olivia Letts

Home & Real Estate

Going Modern

How to Rescue an Out-of-Date Home

05/27/2019 By Robert Plunket

What Your Money Can Buy

What $580,000 Can Buy in Bradenton

05/30/2019

Real Estate

Lakewood Ranch Recognized Nationally for “Best Wellness Environment”

07/08/2019 By Ilene Denton

Coming to Lakewood Ranch

Taylor Morrison Announces Plans for 1,750-Home Community in Lakewood Ranch

07/03/2019 By Ilene Denton

Just Add Water

Dive Into These Three Prize-Winning Swimming Pools

07/01/2019 By Ilene Denton

Rankings

Coldwell Banker's Roger Pettingell Recognized Among Nation's Top 1,000 Agents by "REAL Trends" Report

07/01/2019 By Staff

News & City Life

Lost World

Remnants of Ancient Civilizations Are Still Around Us, But They’re Vanishing Fast

05/30/2019 By Brad Edmonson

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Unconditional Surrender

05/30/2019 Illustrations by John Pirman

Conservation

Cornell Lab of Ornithology Awards $20,000 Grant to Conservation Foundation

11:33am By Staff

The Bay

The Bay's Next Community Outreach Meeting Takes Place July 10

07/08/2019 By Staff

New Hires

Cumberland Advisors Adds Two to Staff

07/08/2019 By Staff

Awards

Mote Scientist Honored With Presidential Award

07/08/2019 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Grand Getaways

Grand Florida Hotels

05/27/2019

And They're Off!

Free One-Mile Beach Runs Begin This Month

05/30/2019 By Ilene Denton

Making plans

Mote Celebrates World Oceans Day With a Family-Friendly Festival

06/04/2019 By Hanna Powers

Grand Hotels

The Don CeSar Recalls a Romantic Era

05/27/2019 By Ilene Denton

Grand Hotels

The Breakers Is a Gilded Age Retreat

05/27/2019 By Megan McDonald

Grand Hotels

Luxury and History Collide at Boca Raton Resort & Club

05/27/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Health & Fitness

Fearless Fitness

We Tried It: Yoga With Tigers

05/29/2019 By Olivia Letts

Infectious Diseases

Sarasota County Residents and Visitors Urged to Get Vaccinated Against Measles

06/03/2019 Photography by Staff

Health

First Physicians Group Announces New Lakewood Ranch Facility

12:04pm By Staff

Mental Health

First Step of Sarasota, Coastal Behavioral Healthcare Announce Merger

11:54am By Staff

Twerk it out

We Tried It: Hip Hop Dance Fitness

07/08/2019 By Hanna Powers

New Hires

Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson’s Chooses Program Director

07/02/2019 By Staff

Weddings

Bubble bus

The Wandering Whale Offers a Boutique Bar Experience on Wheels

06/10/2019 By Hanna Powers

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Health & Fitness
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Best of Sarasota
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • Subscribe