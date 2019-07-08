New Downtown Parking Program Begins This Week

The city's new parking program starts this week. Image: Shutterstock

Downtown Sarasota's new parking program began Monday, July 8, with the city's Parking Operations Division rolling out the Judicial Parking District, followed by the Downtown Parking District. Thousands of free on-street parking spaces will remain around downtown, and parking at the State Street Garage and Palm Avenue Garage will remain free for two hours. Forty-three pay stations and 35 traditional pole mount meters are installed in the parking districts. Visitors can pay by credit card, debit card, coins or the ParkMobile app. The machines are the same user-friendly style as those installed earlier this year in the St. Armands Parking District.

The Judicial Parking District is located at Ringling Boulevard from Washington Boulevard to School Avenue, and Main Street between Washington Boulevard and School Avenue. The rate is $1.50 per hour; hours of enforcement are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Downtown Parking District is located on Main Street from Washington Boulevard to Gulf Stream Avenue, and Palm Avenue from Ringling Boulevard to Cocoanut Avenue. The rate is $1.50 per hour; hours of enforcement are Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Downtown Parking District also includes the First Street Lot, where there is a fee of $1 per hour from Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The first 10 minutes of paid parking will be complimentary when entering the vehicle license plate number at a nearby pay station.

A list of frequently asked questions and a map detailing downtown parking is available online at sarasotafl.gov/parking. Brochures with the map have been provided to downtown merchants for distribution. For more information, visit click here or contact the city's Parking Division office at (941) 954-7057.