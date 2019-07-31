Lakewood Ranch Medical Center Receives Mission: Lifeline Gold Achievement Award

The LWRMC team Image: Courtesy Photo

Lakewood Ranch Medical Center (LWRMC) has received the American Heart Association's Mission: Lifeline Gold Receiving Quality Achievement Award for implementing specific measures outlined by the American Heart Association for the treatment of patients who suffer severe heart attacks. LWRMC earned the award by meeting specific criteria and standards of performance for quick and appropriate treatment through emergency procedures to re-establish blood flow to blocked arteries in heart attack patients coming into the hospital directly or by transfer from another facility.

Every year, more than 250,000 people experience an ST elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI), the deadliest type of heart attack, caused by a blockage of blood flow to the heart that requires timely treatment. To prevent death, it’s critical to restore blood flow as quickly as possible, either by mechanically opening the blocked vessel or by providing clot-busting medication. The Mission: Lifeline program’s goal is to reduce system barriers to prompt treatment for heart attacks, beginning with the 9-1-1 call, to EMS transport and continuing through hospital treatment and discharge. The initiative provides tools, training and other resources to support heart attack care following protocols from the most recent evidence-based treatment guidelines.