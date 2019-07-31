GuitarSarasota Plans Wide-Ranging 2019-20 Season

GuitarSarasota's 2020 season starts in January, with mini-concerts in November and December. Image: Courtesy shutterstock.com

Sarasota fans of classical guitar music know where to go each season: the concerts that Guitar Sarasota has been providing since 2006.

The venues may have changed over the years—the current home for the four-part International Concert Series is Riverview Performing Arts Center, while the nonprofit’s Mini-Concert and Lecture Series takes place at St. Paul Lutheran Church—but the goal remains the same: to bring the artistry of world-class classical guitarists from around the globe to local audiences.

The International Concert Series begins Jan. 11, 2020, with an appearance by French virtuoso Raphael Feuillatre, who won first prize in the Guitar Foundation of America’s International Concert Artists Competition in 2018. His repertoire includes works by Bach, Scarlatti and Granados.

Raphael Feuillatre, performing Jan. 11. Image: courtesy photo

He’s followed by brothers Sergio and Odair Assad, performing as the Assad Duo. Grammy-winning Brazilian composer Sergio has created more than 50 works for the guitar himself; he and Odair will present works by Bach, Rameau, Scarlatti, Gershwin, Debussy, Piazzolla and Jobim, Feb. 8.

Russian-born musician Irina Kulikova, in town March 7, was a child prodigy who by the age of 12 was touring in concert throughout her home country. Since then she has played around the world, along the way picking up prizes in Italy, Austria, Spain, Germany and elsewhere.

The final performer in the International series is Croatian Zoran Dukic, whose concerts offer a wide range of music from Britten to Albeniz to Villa-Lobos. He performs April 11. All concerts in the International Series start at 7:30 p.m., with ticket prices from $35 to $49.

The Mini-Concert and Lecture Series begins Nov. 18 with GS Duo (flute and guitar), performing folk and Latin-American music, and continues with Evan Taucher, Dec. 16; Paulina Roughton, Jan. 20; Roger Hudson, Feb. 17; and Robert Gibson, March 16. A Community Youth Classical Guitar Showcase winds up the season April 20, featuring solo artists and ensembles from area high schools and colleges. Again, all concerts are at 7:30 p.m., and for this series admission is free.

For tickets, call (941) 260-3306 or go to guitarsarasota.org.