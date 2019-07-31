  1. News & City Life
Embracing Our Differences Receives Grant from Florida Division of Cultural Affairs

The $26,333 grant will be used to empower the organization's educational outreach programs and its 2020 outdoor exhibit in Bayfront Park.

By Staff 7/31/2019 at 2:15pm

The Florida Division of Cultural Affairs has awarded Embracing Our Differences (EOD) a $26,333 grant, directed to empower EOD’s educational outreach programs and its 2020 outdoor exhibit in Bayfront Park.

Since 2004, EOD’s international juried exhibition, celebrating the theme of "enriching lives through diversity and inclusion,” showcases the art and words of artists and writers from around the world, including hundreds of area-based students and educators. Also crucial to the organization’s mission are its ongoing education initiatives. Presented in partnership with the regional school districts and nationally recognized educators, these programs include annual workshops and retreats that provide arts and diversity curricula for area educators, bi-county reading initiatives, free bus transportation for students and teachers to visit area cultural venues, and student service clubs in high schools. With 950 teachers and 43,000 students participating in the organization’s exhibit and educational programs in 2019 alone, Embracing Our Differences continues to lead as one of the largest education programs in southwest Florida.

Embracing Our Differences' annual juried international art exhibit returns to Sarasota's Bayfront Park, January 18 through April 5. A call for art and quote submissions for the 2020 exhibit is ongoing through October 8.

