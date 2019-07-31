Swiss Dishes, a Musical Brunch and More of This Week's Top Food and Drink Events

Thursday, Aug. 1

Lucky's Market is hosting its first ever "paint night" this week. In collaboration with Painting With a Twist, participants will be walked through a class completing a 16-by-20 canvas painting. The event will kick off promptly at 6:30 p.m. and Lucky's will be providing a cheese platter, as well as $2 beer and $3 wine. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased here.

Thursday, Aug. 1-Sunday, Aug. 4

Stop by Chef Rolf's New Florida Kitchen to try its special menu items celebrating Swiss National Day. Chef Rolf Zahnd was born in Bern, Switzerland, so the specials include authentic Swiss dishes like traditional schweinshaxe, schnitzel, veal Zurich and salmon Munich. Check out the full menu at the event page. Call (941) 806-6820 for a reservation.

Sunday, Aug. 4

This Sunday, Muse at The Ringling is hosting the Rick Costa Jazz trio on its veranda during brunch service from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Enjoy unique treats like Paleo bison chili and eggs-in-a-hole brioche French toast while listening to the three-piece band. Call (941) 360-7390 for reservations and check out the menu here.

Sunday, Aug. 4

Celebrate Sunday fun day at The Terrace at Surf Shack from 4 to 7 p.m. and enjoy half off all drinks. Musician Rob Satori will be on the piano starting at 6 p.m. Try some of the specialty tacos while you are there, like tiger shrimp tacos or chimichurri steak tacos. Check out the full menu here.

Monday, Aug. 5

This Monday, starting at 6 p.m., learn the secrets of making gourmet sauces at this class held at the University Parkway Publix. Learn how to make four different dishes, like seared flat-iron steaks with red wine sauce and caramelized pears en croute with vanilla ice cream. Tickets are $50 a person and you can reserve your seat here.