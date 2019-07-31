Community Day School Hires Marketing Coordinator

Lindsay Sweeting Image: Courtesy Photo

Lindsay Sweeting has been named the new marketing coordinator for the Hershorin Schiff Community Day School, a private Jewish day school serving students of all faiths in preschool through eighth grade. In this role, she is responsible for all marketing and outreach efforts, oversight of special events, and social media, as well as serving as an integral member of the development team. Sweeting earned her bachelor of arts in English in 2009 from the University of Florida. Her previous professional experience includes copywriter and social media coordinator for Blue Strategy + Creative Int'l in Sarasota, publicist for Meryl Moss Media Relations in Connecticut, and freelance copywriting and social media work for numerous clients. For the past few years, Sweeting has been involved with the school in a volunteer capacity, serving as a room parent coordinator and, last year, as the Parent Association board co-chair.