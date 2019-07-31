All Faiths Food Bank Receives $196,451 in Support, Grants for Summer Campaign

All Faiths Food Bank Image: Courtesy Photo

All Faiths Food Bank received $196,451 in support and grants for its sixth annual Campaign Against Summer Hunger, which ran from April 1-May 15 and raised funds for summer feeding programs. The food bank received support from Gulf Coast Community Foundation, Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation, Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee, Observer Group, Aqua Plumbing & Air, Boar's Head Provisions Co., Inc., Designing Women Boutique, Miles Media, The Hershey Company through Feeding America, Mosaic Company, Siesta Key Kiwanis Club, Venice Yacht Club Charitable Foundation, Wells Fargo Foundation and St. Paul Lutheran Church.

In Sarasota County, nearly 50 percent of children participate in the free and reduced meal programs at school; in DeSoto County, 100 percent of children rely on these meals during the school year. In total, All Faiths estimates 40,000 children are at risk of hunger during the summer.