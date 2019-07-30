  1. News & City Life
Well Played

VIDEO: Manatee County Schools Bus Driver Puts Her Spin on a Pop Anthem

Just in time for the new school year.

By Megan McDonald 7/30/2019 at 11:50am

Just in time for the new school year, a bus driver with the Manatee County Schools Transportation department has apparently released a parody of Montell Jordan's 1995 pop anthem "This Is How We Do It." Featuring several Manatee bus drivers and staff, the video takes liberty with Jordan's original lyrics, updating them with lines like "I reach for my coffee and I sip it up / Wait, I forgot to grab the keys to my bus" and "Let's stay alert / Because safety comes first / Let me hear the drivers say..."

Really, you've got to see for yourself. Consider our day made.

Manatee County Schools
