Sarasota Memorial Makes List of 57 'Standout' Hospitals

Sarasota Memorial Hospital's trauma tower. Image: Courtesy Shore

U.S. News & World Report spotlighted Sarasota Memorial Hospital among 57 “standout” hospitals, with strong ratings in all nine procedures and conditions it evaluated in this year’s “Best Hospitals” study. As part of the annual report, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals for their handling of nine surgical procedures and chronic conditions: colon cancer surgery, lung cancer surgery, COPD, heart failure, heart bypass surgery, aortic valve surgery, abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, knee replacement and hip replacement. SMH also received a "high performer" specialty ranking for overall orthopedic care. The results earned SMH national spotlight as a “standout” hospital and the No. 1 “Best Regional Hospital” in the Sarasota-Bradenton-North Port metropolitan area.

Now in its 30th year, the annual “Best Hospitals” rankings are calculated based on several factors, including survival, patient safety, nurse staffing and other care-related quality indicators in 16 specialties. In recent years, U.S. News added the ratings for 9 surgical procedures and treatments for chronic conditions commonly needed by Medicare patients. Out of more than 4,500 hospitals, barely 1% got top ratings across the board.