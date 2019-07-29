Village on the Isle CEO Named LeadingAge Florida Advocate of the Year

Joel Anderson Image: Joel Anderson

Joel Anderson, CEO of the Venice-based retirement community Village on the Isle, was honored as “Advocate of the Year” by LeadingAge Florida at its 56th annual Conference and Exposition. This prestigious award is new this year and recognizes the LeadingAge member who demonstrates leadership, expertise and excellence in advocating for LeadingAge members and seniors. Anderson, who previously served on former Gov. Rick Scott's Continuing Care Advisory Council, was hired at Village on the Isle in 2015.