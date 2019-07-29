Costco Is Opening in Bradenton

The Bradenton Costco's grand opening will be Aug. 21 at 8 a.m. Image: Shutterstock

Costco, the popular membership warehouse club with hundreds of locations worldwide, including South Sarasota, is opening a location in Bradenton at 805 Lighthouse Drive. The grand opening will take place Thursday, August 21, at 8 a.m.; prior to the event, Costco is offering new executive members a $20 gift card to the store, and new Gold Star and business members a $10 gift card.Costco provides a wide selection of merchandise, including groceries, a pharmacy and specialty departments.