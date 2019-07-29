  1. News & City Life
Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation Board Approves $2.3 Million in Grant Funding

The grants are designed to strengthen organizational programming to support emerging needs in the community.

By Staff 7/29/2019 at 12:56pm

Image: Shutterstock

The Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation board has approved $2.3 million dollars in funding, designed to strengthen organizational programming to support emerging needs in the community. 

Expanding Wrap-around Services for Mothers in Need

A $325,000 matching grant to Mothers Helping Mothers to expand their footprint and services within the community. 

Supporting Transformational Services for Families, Youth and Veterans

A $300,000 opportunity grant to Harvest House to support the organization’s mission, programs and anticipated growth in its 2019-20 fiscal year. 

Building a Network of Strength and Resiliency for Girls and Families

A three-year, $275,000 grant to Girls Inc. of Sarasota County to support the Family Strengthening Program that addresses the social-emotional health of girls while strengthening their families through mental health care awareness, intervention and referrals.

Closing the Literacy Gap

A grant of $221,942 to Sarasota County Schools to support training for teacher teams focused on bridging the literacy gap for elementary and middle school students. 

Restoring Native Clams in Sarasota Bay

A grant of $106,000 to Sarasota Bay Watch for expenses related to bivalve restoration in Sarasota Bay.

Investing in the Professional Capacity of Our First 1,000 Days Partners

A $7,900 grant to the First 1,000 Days Sarasota County Project Fund at Gulf Coast Community Foundation to host Community-based Strategic Planning Training for mid-career professionals.

Additional Grants

An additional $1.1 million in funding was awarded to support programs and projects with partner organizations.

