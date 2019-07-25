New Models in The Lake Club, Palmer Ranch and More

The new Grand Palm Social Club. Image: Courtesy Neal Communities

Neal Communities’ Grand Palm gated community in south Sarasota County, has opened its 7,227-square-foot Grand Palm Social Club. Among its amenities are a game room, kitchen, resort-style pool, shaded lounge areas, spa, pavilion and a sand pit with hammocks, plus eight pickleball courts and miles of walking trails. Grand Palm was recognized earlier this summer by Where to Retire magazine as one of the “50 Best Master-Planned Communities in the United States.”

Arthur Rutenberg Homes will soon break ground on its newest model, the Milan II, in The Lake Club at Lakewood Ranch. The main three-bedroom home and detached one-bedroom casita together have 4,401 square feet of living space under air. Also in The Lake Club, Stock Custom Homes will begin building two custom estates later this year. The two homes will be based on Stock’s Savannah III and Glendale floorplans. To date in 2019, there have been 35 end-user home and builder lot sales in The Lake Club, exceeding approximately $25 million in revenues.

Taylor Morrison garden condominium model. Image: Courtesy Taylor Morrison

Taylor Morrison has introduced two new home options. In Esplanade on Palmer Ranch in Sarasota, the Avanti garden condominium model has two bedrooms and two baths in 1,632 square feet of living space. It is priced from $280,900. In Esplanade at Artisan Lakes in Palmetto, it is offering the Sandpiper twin villa, with two bedrooms and two and one-half baths in 1,573 square feet of living space. It is priced from the low $200,000s. And the builder has announced its newest townhome community, Edgestone at Artisan Lakes, with an eventual 182 residences.