Local Nonprofits Embark on Entrepreneurial Initiative

Three organizations join a new cohort of Margin & Mission Ignition, an initiative of The Patterson Foundation focused on developing and implementing earned-income plans.

Photography by Staff 7/25/2019 at 3:48pm

Image: Shutterstock

Three nonprofits from Sarasota and Charlotte counties will participate in Margin & Mission Ignition, an entrepreneurial initiative from The Patterson Foundation designed to build organizational capacity, boost revenue and strengthen mission impact. Throughout a 30-month process, participating nonprofits will work with No Margin, No Mission, a social enterprise and national consulting firm, to develop and implement earned-income strategies. Participating organizations in the 2019 initiative include the Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson's, Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County and Charlotte Preparatory School; they are joining a network of 21 other organizations from Charlotte, Manatee and Sarasota counties, with missions ranging from education to the visual and performing arts. 

