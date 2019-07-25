Intercoastal Medical Group Introduces New Hematology and Oncology Specialty

Dr. Penny Heinrich Image: Courtesy Photo

Intercoastal Medical Group has announced the addition of its newest specialty: hematology and oncology. Fellowship-trained, board-certified medical oncologist Penny Heinrich, M.D., will be joining Intercoastal to create the new specialty.

Prior to joining Intercoastal Medical Group, Heinrich established her own practice, the Suncoast Cancer Institute, in 2015. She also has served as associate medical director for Tidewell Hospice, as well as on the board of directors for the American Cancer Society in Sarasota. Heinrich’s past experience includes medical oncologist/hematologist with the Lewis Hall Singletary Oncology Center in Thomasville, GA. Heinrich received her undergraduate degree from the University of South Florida in Tampa and her medical degree from the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine in St. Maarten, Netherland, Antilles. She completed her residency and fellowship in hematology and oncology at Louisiana State University's Health Science Center in New Orleans and Shreveport. Heinrich grew up in Sarasota and is a graduate of Sarasota High School.