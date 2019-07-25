Historic Spanish Point Receives Highest National Museum Recognition

Historic Spanish Point Image: Walter/Flickr

Historic Spanish Point, Sarasota’s regional living history museum, has again achieved accreditation by the American Alliance of Museums (AAM), the highest national recognition afforded the nation’s museums. Accreditation represents excellence in museum policies, practices and public accountability. Historic Spanish Point opened to the public in 1982, and first achieved AAM accreditation in 2002. Accredited museums must maintain the highest standards and undergo periodic accreditation reviews.

Of the nation’s estimated 33,000 museums, only 1,078 are currently accredited. Historic Spanish Point is currently one of 56 accredited in Florida; it's owned and operated by Gulf Coast Heritage Association.