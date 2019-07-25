Cresswind Lakewood Ranch Nears Debut

An example of the homes to be available at Cresswind Lakewood Ranch. Image: Courtesy Kolter Homes

Kolter Homes is getting ready to launch sales this fall at its newest active-adult community, Cresswind Lakewood Ranch. The community will premiere with 10 model homes during the annual Lakewood Ranch Tour of Homes, set for Oct. 18 through Nov. 17. It is located on 250 acres just north of S.R. 70 and east of the new Uihlein Road extension in eastern Manatee County.

Cresswind Lakewood Ranch eventually will consist of 648 two- to four-bedroom single-family homes priced from the $300,000s to $500,000s. Among its neighborhood amenities will be a resident-only clubhouse with demonstration kitchen, ballroom and fitness center; pickleball and tennis courts; walking trails; event lawn; and a resort-style pool and spa.

Kolter has built seven other Cresswind communities for homeowners 55 and up in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas.