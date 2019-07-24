Workforce, Recession Top Concerns for Florida's Small Businesses

Finding qualified workers to fill available jobs tops the list of issues worrying Florida's small business, results from a new Florida Chamber of Commerce’s study show. Concerns over a likely recession are also creating economic uncertainty, the survey shows.

The other concerns most affecting Florida small businesses, according to the Florida Chamber’s third quarterly statewide Small Business Index Survey, are the following:

1. Workforce quality – 27 percent

2. Economic uncertainty – 12 percent

3. Growth management process – 8 percent

4. Government regulations – 7 percent

5. Healthcare costs – 7 percent

Forty-seven percent of respondents expect the economy to improve, down from 57 percent one year ago and 70 percent two years ago. However, 24 percent of respondents thought it would be easier to get financing in the next six months, compared to 15 percent in last quarter’s survey.