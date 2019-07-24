PGT Innovations Named to Forbes’ 'Top Employer' List

PGT Innovations (NYSE: PGTI), the Venice-based manufacturer of premium windows and doors, was recently named to the inaugural Forbes list of America’s Best-in-State Employers 2019. The full list includes 1,431 companies across the U.S. in 25 industry categories; in the state of Florida, PGT Innovations was one of only 185 companies to make the list, and one of only six companies in the Engineering and Manufacturing category.

To compile its list, Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to measure the leading employers around the country by surveying the general workforce. Forbes and Statista selected America’s Best-in-State Employers based on an independent survey from a vast sample of more than 80,000 Americans working for companies that employ at least 500 people in their U.S. operations. In the evaluations, participants rated their willingness to recommend their employers to friends and family and were also prompted to evaluate other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.