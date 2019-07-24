Local Professional Earns Public Relations Accreditation

Melanie Reda Image: Courtesy Photo

Melanie Reda, a board member of the Central West Coast chapter of the Florida Public Relations Association (CWC-FPRA), has earned professional accreditation in public relations. She is the manager of digital strategy at FCCI Insurance Group, part of the marketing and communications team. Her focus is strengthening the FCCI brand, building relationships, and delivering measurable value via the company’s website, social media, customer portals, intranet and digital platforms. She has more than 20 years of experience in communications and public relations and is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism with a concentration in Public Relations.



The APR examination is administered by the Universal Accreditation Board (UAB), which is an alliance of eight national and statewide professional associations dedicated to furthering the field of public relations and the development of public relations professionals. The Florida Public Relations Association is a member of the UAB.