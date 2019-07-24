DeSantis Announces Plan for Expansion of Florida’s Electric Vehicle Infrastructure

Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a press conference at Florida Turnpike headquarters in Ocoee. Image: Courtesy Governor's Press Office

Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced a plan to significantly expand Florida’s electric vehicle infrastructure by increasing the number of charging stations along major thoroughfares throughout the state.

“As electric cars become more prevalent on our roads and highways, the development of these charging stations is essential to the success of our ever-evolving transportation system,” Governor DeSantis said at an event at Florida Turnpike headquarters on Wednesday. “The addition of these stations will encourage Floridians to buy more electric vehicles, improve air quality, assist during disaster evacuations and ensure that Florida is prepared as electric vehicle technology continues to advance.”

The plan will be funded in part by the 2018 multi-state Volkswagen settlement, of which Florida was allotted $166 million to improve air quality. The funding will allow the state to invest in reducing diesel emissions and expanding infrastructure for electric vehicles. Florida’s beneficiary mitigation plan for how the state intends to spend the full $166 million is now available for public comment here.