The Ringling Hires Senior Director of Development

Mark Terman Image: Courtesy Photo

The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art is pleased to announce that Mark Terman has joined its staff as senior director of development. With more than 30 years of development experience, Terman served as executive director of principal gifts for 19 years at Michigan State University, where he worked most recently with MSU leadership on the university’s successful $1.8 billion campaign. He was the lead fundraiser on the Eli & Edythe Broad Art Museum at MSU, which opened in 2012. Before his time at Michigan State, he was the president of the Michigan Fitness Foundation Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness, Health and Sports. He holds two masters’ degrees in the arts, including one in Music from Michigan State University.