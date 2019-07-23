  1. Home & Real Estate
Median Housing Prices, Inventory Up in June 2019

The statewide median sales price for single-family existing homes was $270,000, up 3.8 percent from the previous year.

By Staff 7/23/2019 at 4:56pm

Image: Shutterstock

In June, Florida’s housing market reported rising median prices and increased inventory—including pending inventory and active listings—compared to a year ago, according to the latest housing data released by Florida Realtors. Sales of single-family homes statewide totaled 27,283 last month, down 1.9 percent from June 2018. 

June’s statewide median sales prices for both single-family homes and condo-townhouse properties rose year-over-year for the 90th month in a row. The statewide median sales price for single-family existing homes was $270,000, up 3.8 percent from the previous year, according to data from Florida Realtors Research Department. Last month’s statewide median price for condo-townhouse units was $194,900, up 2.6 percent over the year-ago figure. The median is the midpoint; half the homes sold for more, half for less.  

According to Freddie Mac, the interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.80 percebt in June 2019, down from the 4.57 percent averaged during the same month a year earlier. To see the full statewide housing activity reports, click here

