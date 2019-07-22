Sarasota Magazine Wins Four Society of Professional Journalists Awards

Sarasota Magazine is thrilled to announce that we've won four awards in the annual Society of Professional Journalists Sunshine State Awards.

The Sunshine State Awards, now in its 24th year, recognizes the best in Florida journalism. Out-of-state journalists chose first, second, and third place honors in each category.

David Hackett won First Place in the category of Feature Story for his profile of Vern Buchanan, “Balancing Act.”

Cooper Levey-Baker won a Second Place award in the category of Public Service Reporting for “Breaking Away,” his story about domestic violence.

Tom Bayles won Third Place in the Public Service Category, for “The Dredge Report,” a story about our shifting sands.

And Tony D’Souza and Pam Daniel won second place in the Profile Category for “Don’t Tread on Me,” a profile of Greg Steube.

To see the full list of winners, click here.