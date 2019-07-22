Community Foundation Announces Promotion, New Hire

Michelle Young Image: Courtesy Photo

The Community Foundation of Sarasota County has announced that Heidi Kellman has assumed the role of director of philanthropy administration, serving as an internal liaison for donors and professional advisors, and Michelle Young has joined the foundation as senior philanthropic advisor, responsible for matching donors with causes that match their passions in the Sarasota and Lakewood Ranch areas. Both positions work closely with Marlo Turner, senior vice president of philanthropy.

Heidi Kellman Image: Courtesy Photo

Kellman has worked at the Community Foundation of Sarasota County since 2015. Prior to her promotion, she served in the Grants and Scholarship department, and most recently held the role of manager of donor services for the Philanthropy department. Young was most recently the senior development officer for the John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art, with previous appointments in development for the University of Central Oklahoma, the Edmond Historical Society and Museum, and the Tampa Museum of Art.