Art Center Sarasota Season Takes a Multicultural Approach

A Tasty Morsel, by Horace Imhotep Image: Courtesy Art Center Sarasota

Art Center Sarasota’s 2019-2020 season promises to bring a wide range of world views and experiences to viewers, starting this October.

It’s a multicultural season, featuring artists and works from diverse backgrounds. Here’s a quick sneak peek.

In October, Horace Imhotep, an African-American artist from Atlanta, will exhibit large-scale pop-surreal paintings of controversial episodes in American history. Later in the exhibition cycle, in September 2020, New York City-based artist Mel Odom applies his expertise in fashion illustration to large oil paintings of idealized androgynous figures, some of them homoerotic.

Two more solo exhibitions, in January, feature new works by artists closer to home, with New College of Florida professors Kim Anderson and Ryan Buyssens. February (Black History Month) brings back artist/members from the Manasota branch of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History with ASALH: Black Muse 2020.

The season also features several Latin-American artists. In March, Sarasota-based painter Javier Rodriguez (originally from Puerto Rico), will show a current series of figurative and abstract works. And SERVERUS: Cuban-American artists from Miami, will exhibit in a group show. In May, Victoria Mayol, who’s originally from Argentina, will have her paintings in a solo show.

New additions to the schedule this year are two national juried competitions, planned for December and July.

“This season, we’re focused on showing artists of various heritages and lifestyles to bring attention to the diverse cultural influences that inform their work, and to draw in new visitors who will find the work relatable,” is how ACS’ executive director Lisa Berger puts it.

For more information about Art Center Sarasota (whose roots in the community date all the way back to 1926), call 365-2032 or visit artsarasota.org.