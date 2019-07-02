Your Top 6 Things to Do: July 5-10

Miss Geico is among the powerboats racing Sunday. Image: Courtesy Photo

July 7

The 35th annual festival is bigger than it’s been in years, with 50 powerboats competing in the big race Sunday—including teams from Italy, Canada, New Zealand, UAE, Turkey, the United Kingdom and more. It’s the longest continually run boat race in the nation; proceeds benefit five children-related nonprofit organizations. Check out all the action at sarasotapowerboatgrandprix.org.

A silk sari woven in 1867. Image: © Victoria and Albert Museum, London

July 7

A major exhibit at The Ringling explores centuries of textiles from the Indian subcontinent, with more than 140 exquisitely colorful pieces on loan from London’s Victoria and Albert Museum. We talked with Ringling Curator of Asian Art Dr. Rhiannon Paget here.

Fun at Selby Gardens Splashin' Saturdays. Image: Courtesy Selby Gardens

July 6

Chill out at Selby Gardens every Saturday morning through July with water slides and games aimed at toddlers through age 10.

FST Improv Image: Courtesy Florida Studio Theatre

July 6

Catch some laughs over the Independence Day weekend. The FST Improv troupe will create on the spot a story of love and laughter during the American Revolution, inspired by audience suggestions and three random notes on the keyboard. Will American history ever be the same?

Brett Mack in Theophilus North. Image: John Revisky

July 9-28

Dog Days Theatre opens its summer season at the FSU Center’s intimate Cook Theatre with this adaptation of Thornton Wilder’s novel about a young man who walks away from his job and life to discover the world.

CoolToday Park Image: Courtesy CoolToday Park

Play in the Park Day at CoolToday Park

July 7

The whole family is invited out to the awesome new Atlanta Braves spring training training park to play wiffle ball and kickball, run the bases and maybe grab a hot dog and some Cracker Jacks. Fun!