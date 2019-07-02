The Exchange Awards $250,000 in Grants and Scholarships

Linda DiGabriele, Angel Hissom, Colton Larsen, Jeffery Kin Image: Courtesy Photo

The Exchange awarded $250,000 in grants and scholarships at its annual awards ceremony on May 6. Scholarship recipients, arts organization leaders and other key players in the local arts scene gathered at The Exchange store in Burns Court to mingle, snack and sip before the ceremony began.

The organization also announced plans to give $250,000 a year to local artists and organizations for the next three years until the loan taken out for renovations to the Exchange's flagship store on Orange Avenue is covered. After that, the goal is to double the amount of money donated.

Terri McKenna and scholarship recipient Laura McKenna Image: Courtesy Photo

Grant recipients for the 2019-2020 fiscal year:

Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County: “Inspire Sarasota” program

Art Center Sarasota: “Slice of Art” program

Asolo Repertory Theatre.: 2019-2020 season

Choral Artists of Sarasota: 2019 July 4th “Patriotic Tribute” concert

Florida Studio Theatre: 2019-2020 winter and summer cabaret series

FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training: 2019 Dog Days Theatre series

Jazz Club of Sarasota: 40th anniversary season

JoMo Productions, Inc.: “Lil and Louis”

Key Chorale: “Voices of Light: Joan of Arc”

La Musica: Educational outreach programs

Manatee Concert Band: 2019-2020 season

Perlman Music Program: Student outreach programs

The Players Centre for Performing Arts: 2019-2020 season

Sarasota Cuban Ballet School: “On Stage” program

Sarasota Opera: Sarasota Youth Opera’s performance of “Brundibar”

Sarasota Orchestra: Young Person's Concerts program

Van Wezel Foundation: Exchange Family Arts Access

Venice Chorale: 2019-2020 season

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe: 2019-2020 mainstage season

Scholarship recipients for the 2019-2020 fiscal year:

Sydney Catalfino, Andrea Guaita, Charlotte Corporan, Kiara Harris, Isabelle Yau Martin, Taylor Reister, Sydney Anne Robinson, Jillian Steffens and Luca Stine.