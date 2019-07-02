Grants
The Exchange Awards $250,000 in Grants and Scholarships
The money was divided between 20 regional cultural organizations, nine high school students and 13 college students.
The Exchange awarded $250,000 in grants and scholarships at its annual awards ceremony on May 6. Scholarship recipients, arts organization leaders and other key players in the local arts scene gathered at The Exchange store in Burns Court to mingle, snack and sip before the ceremony began.
The organization also announced plans to give $250,000 a year to local artists and organizations for the next three years until the loan taken out for renovations to the Exchange's flagship store on Orange Avenue is covered. After that, the goal is to double the amount of money donated.
Grant recipients for the 2019-2020 fiscal year:
- Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County: “Inspire Sarasota” program
- Art Center Sarasota: “Slice of Art” program
- Asolo Repertory Theatre.: 2019-2020 season
- Choral Artists of Sarasota: 2019 July 4th “Patriotic Tribute” concert
- Florida Studio Theatre: 2019-2020 winter and summer cabaret series
- FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training: 2019 Dog Days Theatre series
- Jazz Club of Sarasota: 40th anniversary season
- JoMo Productions, Inc.: “Lil and Louis”
- Key Chorale: “Voices of Light: Joan of Arc”
- La Musica: Educational outreach programs
- Manatee Concert Band: 2019-2020 season
- Perlman Music Program: Student outreach programs
- The Players Centre for Performing Arts: 2019-2020 season
- Sarasota Cuban Ballet School: “On Stage” program
- Sarasota Opera: Sarasota Youth Opera’s performance of “Brundibar”
- Sarasota Orchestra: Young Person's Concerts program
- Van Wezel Foundation: Exchange Family Arts Access
- Venice Chorale: 2019-2020 season
- Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe: 2019-2020 mainstage season
Scholarship recipients for the 2019-2020 fiscal year:
Sydney Catalfino, Andrea Guaita, Charlotte Corporan, Kiara Harris, Isabelle Yau Martin, Taylor Reister, Sydney Anne Robinson, Jillian Steffens and Luca Stine.