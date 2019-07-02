New Sarasota Beer Garden Opens Today

Prost! Siegfried's Restaurant, a new German restaurant and beer garden, will open at 4 p.m. today at 1869 Fruitville Road, Sarasota, in Gillespie Park. The restaurant is owned by the husband and wife team of René and Kim Zimmermann, who come from Erkelenz, Germany, a city in the Rhineland region near Cologne. According to René, the menu is designed to celebrate the cuisine and beer from their area. "We want to show the people over here our favorite food, and we want it to become their favorite food," René says.

The restaurant includes two separate areas: an indoor sit-down dining room in a historic cottage, and a beer garden with long picnic tables and a food trailer out back. The inside space will include fuller meals and service, while the backyard will offer smaller snacks that complement the beer selection, which will include a mix of German favorites, as well as beers from local breweries and other American makers. Stop by for a stein soon.

Siegfried's Restaurant is located at 1869 Fruitville Road, Sarasota, and is open 4-10 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. For more info, call (941) 330-9330 or check out the restaurant's Facebook page.