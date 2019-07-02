Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson’s Chooses Program Director

Kristen Lessig Schenerlein Image: Courtesy Photo

Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson’s, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life of people with Parkinson’s and their caregivers, recently selected Kristen Lessig Schenerlein as program director. Lessig Schenerlein possesses more than 14 years of not-for-profit management experience and community engagement in the health and human services industry. In her new role, she will execute and oversee all programming content, including all monthly programs in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Pinellas, Marion and Sebring Counties. She will also recruit and train program volunteer ambassadors, identify and implement new programs and organize and lead the nonprofit’s Distinguished Speakers Series, among other responsibilities.