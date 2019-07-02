Here's Everything You Can Do in Sarasota on the Fourth of July

The free fireworks show at Nathan Benderson Parks begins with a race to get that heart pumping. The fun starts early with a Kids Dash at 6:30 p.m, and an adult race at 7 p.m. Give yourself plenty of time to cool off before the fireworks show kicks off at 9. Find more information here.

Perspective Rooftop Pool Bar is hosting a live band for its celebration on top of the Art Ovation Hotel at 8 p.m. Elevate the experience with packages, including cabanas, wine and bottle service and food. You can even enjoy dinner at the Overture restaurant before the festivities begin. Find out more here.

Choral Artists of Sarasota are bringing vocals to their Fourth of July celebration at the Sarasota Opera House. Starting at 4 p.m., artistic director Joseph Holt has prepared a patriotic concert for the evening. Find full program information here.

Downtown Sarasota Fireworks Show

For a view of the fireworks at Sarasota Bay, Bayfront Park is where you need to be. Starting at 9 p.m., the show can be seen from many downtown spots.

Waterline Marina is hosting its first Fourth of July BBQ. Eliza Ann's Coastal Kitchen will be serving up the barbecue, while Bradenton's Motorworks Brewing handles the brew. Starting at noon, attendees can enjoy a pool-side view and family-friendly games before the fireworks. Find out more here.

Selby Gardens is celebrating Independence Day with a family-friendly cookout. DJ Karolina Lira will be providing the tunes while Michael's on East is in control of the grill. Starting at 6 p.m., there will be plenty of games for children and parents alike before the fireworks show. Find tickets here.

Starting at 11 a.m., this day-long pool party at The Sarasota Modern helps you beat the heat. Enjoy the special barbecue-inspired menu, table tennis and video games on pool bar TVs. The in-house restaurant Rudolph's will have live music in the evening. The Sarasota Modern will even open up its fifth floor terrace to the public for the very first time.

For wine aficionados, Grand Cru's Red, White and Bleu special is where you want to be. Starting at 3 p.m., enjoy $7 deals on red and white vines, with $4 cheese plates. Continuing well into the evening, it's the perfect pre-fireworks occasion.

Start the day with a morning meditation session. Bhavana Yoga Studio is inviting a special guest teacher for this holiday yoga session, which starts at 9 a.m. Find tickets here.

Stay on the island this week with fireworks courtesy of the Siesta Key Chamber of Commerce. The viewing party starts at 6 p.m. with food and drink. There are plenty of VIP packages available that include freebies and special seats for the perfect fireworks display. Find out more here.

Village Green Golf Club's Fourth of July special combines a love for golf with a knock-out lunch menu. Golf starts at 8:30 a.m. for this themed occasion, with comfort classics like hamburgers, cole slaw and baked beans. Non-members pay $29, while members get a reduced rate. Reservations can be made at (941) 922-9500.