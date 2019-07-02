Banyan Tree Chocolate Wins Award at International Chocolate Salon

The Spicy Sunset truffle Image: Courtesy Photo

Sarasota's Banyan Tree Chocolate has won awards in the International Chocolate Salon—founded in 2007 by TasteTV and TCB Cafe Publishing and Media—for two of its chocolate truffles: Spicy Sunset and Hibiscus Caramel.

The Spicy Sunset truffle—a blood orange pate de fruit layered with a dark chocolate-chipotle pepper ganache—won the top prize in the “Best Spicy Chocolate” category. It also won accolades for best ingredient combination, best taste, most unique, and best flavor. Hibiscus Caramel, a truffle filled with house-made caramel infused with hibiscus blossoms in a white chocolate shell, won a silver medal for Best Exterior Design, Best Packaging and a gold medal for most unique chocolate.

Banyan Tree Chocolate, helmed by master chocolatier Morag Reid, specializes in handmade, artisanal chocolate, free from artificial flavorings and preservatives, using all certified fair-trade and organic chocolate.