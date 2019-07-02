Chocoholic
Banyan Tree Chocolate Wins Award at International Chocolate Salon
Banyan Tree's confections won in the "Best Spicy Chocolate" and "Most Unique" categories, among others.
Sarasota's Banyan Tree Chocolate has won awards in the International Chocolate Salon—founded in 2007 by TasteTV and TCB Cafe Publishing and Media—for two of its chocolate truffles: Spicy Sunset and Hibiscus Caramel.
The Spicy Sunset truffle—a blood orange pate de fruit layered with a dark chocolate-chipotle pepper ganache—won the top prize in the “Best Spicy Chocolate” category. It also won accolades for best ingredient combination, best taste, most unique, and best flavor. Hibiscus Caramel, a truffle filled with house-made caramel infused with hibiscus blossoms in a white chocolate shell, won a silver medal for Best Exterior Design, Best Packaging and a gold medal for most unique chocolate.
Banyan Tree Chocolate, helmed by master chocolatier Morag Reid, specializes in handmade, artisanal chocolate, free from artificial flavorings and preservatives, using all certified fair-trade and organic chocolate.