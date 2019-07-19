University Names New Associate Director of Development

Clara Reynardus de Villanueva Image: Courtesy Photo

The University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee has named Clara Reynardus de Villanueva associate director of development. Villanueva begins her duties July 22. In her new role, she will join the USF Sarasota-Manatee advancement team to expand relationships within the community in support of the university’s fundraising efforts.

Most recently, Villaneuva served as development liaison with Sarasota-based CAN Community Health, where she worked closely with existing and potential donors to develop fundraising partnerships. Prior that that, she worked in sales and client-facing service roles in the Sarasota business community after relocating to the area from Massachusetts five years ago. In addition to her professional experience, Villanueva has served in a leadership capacity in a variety of community volunteerism roles.