New PGA Tour Superstore to Open in Sarasota on July 27

A PGA Tour Superstore will open on July 27 at 8563 Cooper Creek Blvd. in University Park. The Sarasota store marks the seventh opening in the state (there are other locations in Naples, Delray, Plantation, Orlando and Jacksonville), and the 41st in the U.S.

The 40,000-square-foot Sarasota store will have a 1,800-square-foot putting green, five fitting simulators, three hitting bays, high-tech interactive simulators and a large selection of clubs, accessories, footwear and apparel for men, women and juniors, along with custom fitting and repairs. A $15,000 charitable donation will be made to The First Tee of Sarasota/Manatee on behalf of PGA Tour Superstore to continue the grand opening celebration.