Real Estate
Martha Pike Joins Premier Sotheby's Venice Office
Pike has extensive sales experience, earning a number of awards as a top producer with two national firms.
Premier Sotheby’s International Realty has announced that Martha Pike has affiliated with its Venice office, located at 400 Barcelona Ave. A real estate veteran and lifetime Venice resident, Pike has extensive sales experience, earning a number of awards as a top producer with two national firms. A skilled negotiator, she brings with her more than 20 years of marketing expertise.