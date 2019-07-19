  1. News & City Life
CareerSource Suncoast Will Host Job Fair on July 24

The event will take place place at Bayside Community Church in Bradenton; more than 40 employers will be on-site to meet with job seekers.

7/19/2019

Image: Shutterstock

CareerSource Suncoast will host a job fair on Wednesday, July 24, between 10 a.m.–3 p.m. at Bayside Community Church in Bradenton. More than 40 employers from Manatee and Sarasota counties will be on-site to meet with job seekers, with many interviewing and making job offers during the event. A variety of industries are represented, with positions ranging from entry-level to professional. Positions include healthcare (R.N., L.P.N., C.N.A., med tech) sales, operations, housekeeping, hospitality, CNC operators, project engineers, food and beverage, security, customer service, law enforcement, insurance, travel, inventory associates, financial services and more.

This event is open to the public. Bring several copies of your resume and dress to impress. Booths are still available for employer participation; for more information, visit careersourcesuncoast.com/events

