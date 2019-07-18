Your Top 5 Things to Do: July 18-24

Rebel Heart Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

July 19

A little bit country, a little bit rock ‘n’ roll, Rebel Heart headlines the next free outdoor Friday Fest concert on the Van Wezel bayfront lawn. Food truck and beverage vendors, too.

July 22

McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre reunites Dick and Tommy Smothers—they of the groundbreaking and highly popular 1960s CBS hit Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour—for an evening of “Stories from Their Legendary Lives in Comedy.” Dick, a longtime Sarasota resident, and Tommy (“Mom always liked you best…”) will show clips from their show and talk about their comedy careers. Who knows, maybe Tommy will show off his yo-yo tricks, too.

July 23 – August 30

FST Cabaret brings us a jazzy new musical revue inspired by the Golden Age of Hollywood with the New York-based Swingaroos. Broadway World calls the group “one of America’s favorite swing bands.” In FST’s Court Cabaret.

July 19-20

The popular Atlanta-based improv troupe, fresh off the Sarasota Improv Festival, sticks around for special encore performances of Murder, She Improvised in FST’s Bowne’s Lab Theatre.

Thru July 31

Hard to believe it’s been 50 years since Neil Armstrong took that “one small step, one giant leap” onto the surface of the moon. The Bishop (formerly South Florida Museum) commemorates that astounding journey with several events this month, including “One Giant Leap,” a 15-minute planetarium show that captures the thrills of the race to the moon. See what else is on tap at bishopscience.org/.