The Ringling Receives Art Conservation Grant From the Getty Foundation

Emperor Justinian by Jean-Joseph Benjamin-Constant Image: Courtesy Photo

The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art has been awarded a $176,800 grant from the Getty Foundation as part of the foundation's "Conserving Canvas" initiative. The grant is in support of a major conservation treatment of the museum’s monumental oil on canvas painting, Emperor Justinian, by Jean-Joseph Benjamin-Constant. An intrinsic part of this project is the training of mid-career painting conservators.

Conserving Canvas is an international grant initiative focused on the conservation of paintings on canvas. It aims to ensure that conservators remain fully prepared to care for important works of art through a combination of training activities and information dissemination, as well as an upcoming symposium in fall 2019. The Getty Foundation offers grant support for museum projects involving conservation treatment residencies and for targeted professional development opportunities for conservators and curators.